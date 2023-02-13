Firefighters Battle Building Fire in Hyattsville

Firefighters are working to put out a fire that broke out Monday morning at a building in Hyattsville, Maryland.

Smoke is billowing out of the building located in the 5800 block of Baltimore Avenue. Prince George’s County Fire crews are fighting flames and hot spots.

Baltimore Avenue remains closed between Longfellow st and Oliver st after a fire this morning in Hyattsville. Lots of smoke. Crews have been focused on a doctors office, J. Richard Lilly, MD ABFP and Associates, PC. pic.twitter.com/ErOhcPb0fl — Juliana Valencia (@NewsJValencia) February 13, 2023

Hyattsville Police are also at the scene.

Baltimore Avenue is closed to traffic in both directions between Oglethorpe and Madison streets, according to police.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.