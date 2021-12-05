Fire Burns Through Roof of Arlington Restaurant

Crews worked to put out a fire at a hookah bar and restaurant Saturday in a popular strip of Arlington eateries.

Firefighters responded to the 500 block of 23rd Street South in Crystal City at around 10 p.m. They found fire burning through the roof of the building that houses Andalusia Hookah Bar and Top Thai restaurant, the Arlington County Fire Department said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Firefighters are battling a fire on the 23rd Street S. restaurant row in Crystal City. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/EzB4HqVDaO — D.C. (@dcheston88) December 5, 2021

Firefighters had to fight the blaze from outside of the building for some time because of the intensity of the flames, the department said. They were able to bring the fire under control at around midnight.

Smoke could be seen throughout much of south Arlington. Fire crews from Alexandria and Fairfax were also called in to assist.

A potential cause for the fire was not revealed.