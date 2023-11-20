Watch Live: Fire burning at Chevy Chase church, firefighters rescued after roof collapse

Watch live footage in the video feed above.

A church is on fire in Chevy Chase, Maryland, and D.C. firefighters assisting in the response were rescued after a roof collapse, a fire official said.

A major fire department response is underway at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on Western Avenue. Chopper4 footage shows smoke pouring out of the building.

Montgomery County and D.C. firefighters responded at about 12:25 p.m.

D.C. firefighters were trapped after a roof collapse but were rescued and are not injured, Montgomery County Division Chief Charles Bailey said live on News4. No firefighters or civilians are hurt, Bailey said.

"Mayday was declared as result of interior collapse but all firefighters accounted for," the D.C. fire department said on X.

The fire took hold in the attic and continues to burn, Bailey said.

“It’s going to be awhile,” he said.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.