Crime and Courts

Fire Breaks Out Near Police Station in Northwest DC: Authorities

Fire investigators were called to assist police officers at the Fourth District police station

By Sophia Barnes

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 1: The DC fire department and rescuers are responding to a structural collapse in the garage at the Watergate complex on May 1, 2015 in Washington, D.C. The collapse has injured at least one person. (Photo by Olivier Douliery/Getty Images)

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a fire early Friday that burned near the Metropolitan Police Department's 4th District Police Station in Northwest, and now fire investigators are assisting officers at the station.

Firefighters sent one firetruck to the scene near Georgia and Missouri Avenues NW around 6 a.m. Friday, D.C. Fire said. The truck was returned to service a short time later.

Fire investigators were then called to the station at 6001 Georgia Avenue NW at 7:22 a.m.

D.C. Fire wouldn't provide further details and referred News4 to the D.C. Police.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

