Fire Breaks Out Near Police Station in Northwest DC: Authorities

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a fire early Friday that burned near the Metropolitan Police Department's 4th District Police Station in Northwest, and now fire investigators are assisting officers at the station.

Firefighters sent one firetruck to the scene near Georgia and Missouri Avenues NW around 6 a.m. Friday, D.C. Fire said. The truck was returned to service a short time later.

Fire investigators were then called to the station at 6001 Georgia Avenue NW at 7:22 a.m.

D.C. Fire wouldn't provide further details and referred News4 to the D.C. Police.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.