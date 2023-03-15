Fire Breaks Out at Historic Home in Old Town Alexandria

A fire sent smoke billowing out of a historic home in the Old Town neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia, Wednesday afternoon.

One person was at the home in the 200 block of S. Fairfax Avenue when the blaze began about 12:30 p.m., and they got out unharmed, the fire department said.

A firefighter who responded to the scene suffered a minor injury, officials said.

Firefighters had mostly extinguished the fire as of 1:30 p.m., but were still working on some hotspots, the department said.

It's unclear at this time what caused the fire or the extent of the damage done to the home, which has a historic marker.

No further information was immediately available.

