Fire blankets put out EV fire more quickly, with less environmental impact

A Maryland fire department uses a new tool to put out electric vehicle fires more quickly with less impact on the environment.

Studies show electric and hybrid vehicles catch fire less frequently than gas-powered cars, but when they do, the fire can take hours and tens of thousands of gallons of water to extinguish — unique challenges for firefighters.

In May 2022, firefighter needed more than three hours and 40,000 gallons of water to extinguish a Lincoln Aviator hybrid after it caught fire on a ramp to the Clara Barton Parkway in Cabin John.

There is serious concern about EV fires in parking garages, especially underground.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Montgomery County has the largest number of electric and hybrid vehicles in the state by far, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation. So, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service equipped its hazmat response vehicles with fire blankets — large, heavy pieces of fire-resistant material designed to envelop burning EVs and hybrids.

“We’re able to subdue the toxic fumes from a fire — to subdue the flames from an electric vehicle fire — and to basically knock down the smoke and prevent the spread of the fire to other vehicles,” Capt. Ray Sanchez said.

Fire blankets can be used in conjunction with another relatively new piece of equipment: a special hose nozzle.

“With the hopes that we extinguish the fire from underneath, but ultimately what we’re trying to do is cool the battery cells down,” Sanchez said.

Single-use fire blankets cost about $1,500, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue. Reusable blankets cost more.