Fire at Senior Apartment Building Sends 7 to Hospital

By Gina Cook

DC Fire and EMS

Seven people were injured in a fire at an apartment building for seniors in Southwest D.C. on Saturday, fire officials say.

Firefighters rescued two people who were trapped inside an apartment at the Greenleaf Senior Center at 1200 Delaware Ave. SW about 10 a.m. They had to use saws to cut bars on the windows, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

A total of seven people were taken to a hospital and the two people rescued remain hospitalized with serious non-life threatening injuries, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

The fire broke out in a first-floor apartment, but also caused damage to a unit on the second floor.

Seven residents from five apartments are displaced.

D.C.'s Housing Authority manages the building.

