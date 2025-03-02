The figure skating tribute event "Legacy on Ice" will take place on Sunday, March 2 to support the victims of the midair collision and crash outside Ronald Reagan International Airport.

The event will be held at Capital One Arena in D.C. from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Final rehearsals were underway on Saturday and Sunday ahead of the powerful performance.

The money raised from Legacy on Ice will go to first responders, aviation workers and families of the victims. About 400 first responders and their families will be in attendance. They will have the chance to meet the families of the victims for the first time.

One of the songs the skaters will perform to is "Hero" by Mariah Carey, in honor of the first responders from the crash.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

"The fact that this happened, so quickly, the show just being brought together so quick is truly remarkable and I'm just really glad that everyone can make it and do something good for our community," Alysa Liu, 2022 World Bronze medalist, said.

Several victims in the crash were known and loved by community members across the D.C. area. 2024 World Championship skater Ilia Malinin, from Reston, Virginia will be one of the performers to honor several friends lost in the crash.

"They looked up to me as their role model, and it's very heartbreaking to see that I wouldn't be able to see them anymore," he said. "I still can't really process the thoughts and emotions of them not being here anymore."

Ted Leonsis, the CEO of Monumental Sports and Entertainment, knew several of the coaches and families who died on the plane. They had skated at the Capitals’ practice rink in Ballston, Virginia.

“The world’s best skaters through history will be here,” Leonsis said. “We take it very, very seriously. Our goal is to raise as much money as we can but also to capture the life and experiences these children had.”

Who is performing in Legacy on Ice?

Monumental Sports announced a star-studded lineup of who will be performing in the show. Nathan Chen, Nancy Kerrigan and reigning ice dancing world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates are among the skaters set to participate.

Cast members are subject to change, according to Monumental Sports. Here is the full list of performers.

Jeremy Abbott, 2014 Olympic Team Bronze Medalist

Sofia Bezkorovainaya, 2024-25 Team USA

Brian Boitano, 1988 Olympic Champion

Emily Bratti and Ian Somerville, 2024 U.S. Bronze Medalists

Jason Brown, 2014 Olympic Team Bronze Medalist

Ashley Cain, Two-Time U.S. Pairs National Champion

Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko, Two-Time Four Continents Ice Dance Bronze Medalists

Kitty and Peter Carruthers, 1984 Olympic Pairs Silver Medalists

Molly Cesanek and Yehor Yehorov, 2020 U.S. Junior Pewter Medalists

Nathan Chen, Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist

Madison Chock and Evan Bates, 2022 Olympic Team Gold Medalists

Richard Dwyer, U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Famer

Alisa Efimova and Misha Mitrofanov, 2025 U.S. Pairs Champions

Sarah Everhardt, 2025 Four Continents Bronze Medalist

Peggy Fleming, 1968 Olympic Champion

Amber Glenn*, 2024 Grand Prix Final Champion

Gracie Gold, 2014 Olympic Team Bronze Medalist

Scott Hamilton*, 1984 Olympic Champion

Nancy Kerrigan, 1994 Olympic Silver Medalist

Ilia Kulik, 1998 Olympic Champion

Isabeau Levito, 2024 World Silver Medalist

Alysa Liu*, 2022 World Bronze Medalist

Jimmy Ma, 2025 Four Continents Bronze Medalist

Ilia Malinin*, 2024 World Champion

Katie McBeath and Daniil Parkman, 2025 U.S. Pairs Silver Medalists

Yebin Mok, 1998-2008 Team USA

Camden Pulkinen, Two-Time U.S. Bronze Medalist

Andrew Torgashev, 2025 U.S. Silver Medalist

Michael Weiss, Two-Time World Bronze Medalist

Johnny Weir*, Three-Time U.S. Champion

Paul Wylie, 1992 Olympic Silver Medalist

Kristi Yamaguchi*, 1992 Olympic Champion

Legacy on Ice starts at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Capital One Arena and can be watched live on Peacock. NBC will broadcast the show again on March 30 at 1 p.m.