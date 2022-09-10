Frederick

Fights Prompt Police to Clear Stadium at Frederick High School

The fight took place in the stands and did not involve any students

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A high school football game was interrupted when fights broke out in the stands, authorities say.

The game took place on Friday at Frederick High School in Maryland. It was between the Frederick and Middletown varsity football teams.

After the fights broke out, authorities paused the game and cleared the stadium of spectators, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The fights did not involve players on the field or students from either high school, according to police.

The game resumed after the stadium was cleared.

The Frederick Police department and the sheriff’s office are investigating the incident. Police said the people involved will be disciplined.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 301-600-1046.

