‘Fighting for the Whole World': Demonstrators Call Attention to Ukraine's Continued Fight, Defense of Democracy

A rally in support of Ukraine was held outside the White House fence Saturday as activists formed a human chain, or circle of defense, to show strength and support for Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion.

“To symbolize that at this moment, Ukraine is fighting for the whole world. Ukrainian defenders are protecting the whole world and all the democratic countries from the Russian aggression,” Nadiya Shaporynska, founder of the group US Ukrainian Activists, said.

Demonstrators are also honoring soldiers a day after Ukraine celebrated Defenders Day.

They believe by fighting the Russians, Ukrainians are fighting for the world, and that Democracy is at stake.

“Ukraine now is fighting for democracy and freedom in the whole world. It’s not only about Ukraine. If Ukraine will be defeated like that, there will be no democracy there in the world,” one woman said.

The group held signs and waved Ukrainian flags. They said U.S. and other allied support is critical to the country’s fight for survival.

“I’m out here today supporting Ukraine because I see clear as day that Ukraine is fighting for us just as much as we’re fighting for them,” a man attending the rally said.

The war has stretched into its eight month, and with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s continued efforts to escalate the war, the demonstrators said even more support will be needed.

“We need to keep awareness, and of course I want to ask to donate more, because Ukraine needs more arms, more heavy weapons, it needs more tourniquets and medications for their dependents,” demonstrator Olga Betrova said.

Other similar demonstrations took place in other major cities, including Philadelphia, New York City and Chicago.