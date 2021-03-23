I-70

Fiery Tanker Truck Crash Shuts Down I-70 Lanes in Maryland

Traffic on I-70 was backed up for miles in either direction, the view from Chopper4 showed

I-70 is delayed for miles in both directions during the evening rush hour Tuesday after a fiery crash involving a tanker truck. 

The truck rolled over and then burst into flames on eastbound I-70 near New Market, Maryland State Police said. No information was immediately released on whether the driver was hurt. 

The flames could be seen by air from Chopper4. Fuel could be seen pouring out of the flaming truck as of about 4 p.m. Crews appeared to be letting it burn off. 

A lengthy cleanup effort is expected. 

Information was not immediately released on why the crash may have occurred. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

