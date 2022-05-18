crash

Fiery Hit-and-Run Crash Damages Lorton Home: Police

By Sophia Barnes

A driver crashed a car into a home, then fled the scene in Lorton, Virginia, late Tuesday, and the car burst into flames, police said.

Fairfax County police and firefighters were called about 10:45 p.m. to a home on Old Colchester Road, off Richmond Highway.

First responders found the car engulfed in flames, Fairfax County police said.

The driver of the car ran away after the crash. He was later found, arrested and treated for minor injuries, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No one inside the home was hurt. The blaze was contained to the car, but the home suffered a good deal of damage, police said.

Police are trying to figure out what led to the crash, including whether alcohol, drugs or speeding may have been a factor.

No charges have been announced, but police said they are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run.

Local

The News4 Rundown 12 hours ago

Boosters for Kids, UFOs and a Preakness Preview: The News4 Rundown

baby formula 60 mins ago

Feed the Fridge to Stock, Give Away Baby Formula in DC Area

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

crashLorton Virginia
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us