Fiery Hit-and-Run Crash Damages Lorton Home: Police

A driver crashed a car into a home, then fled the scene in Lorton, Virginia, late Tuesday, and the car burst into flames, police said.

Fairfax County police and firefighters were called about 10:45 p.m. to a home on Old Colchester Road, off Richmond Highway.

First responders found the car engulfed in flames, Fairfax County police said.

The driver of the car ran away after the crash. He was later found, arrested and treated for minor injuries, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No one inside the home was hurt. The blaze was contained to the car, but the home suffered a good deal of damage, police said.

Police are trying to figure out what led to the crash, including whether alcohol, drugs or speeding may have been a factor.

No charges have been announced, but police said they are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.