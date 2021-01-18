‘Field of Flags' at National Mall Represents Americans Unable to Attend Inauguration

Nearly 200,000 U.S. flags are on display at the National Mall ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration. The "Field of Flags" represents the American people who were unable to travel to Washington, D.C. for Inauguration Day
amid the coronavirus pandemic and security threats.
Tonight, the Presidential Inaugural Committee also lit up the "Field of Flags" with 56 pillars of light that represent the 50 states and U.S. territories. The pillars lit up for 46 seconds — marking the 46th President of the United States Joe Biden.
10 photos
1/10
Thousands of flags creating a “field of flags” are seen on the National Mall ahead of Joe Biden’s swearing-in inauguration ceremony as the 46th US president in Washington,DC on January 18, 2021. – With war-zone-like security, no crowds and coronavirus distancing for guests, Joe Biden’s swearing-in as the 46th US president will be a muted affair unlike any previous inauguration. Where Washington is normally packed with hundreds of thousands of supporters, celebrities, socialites and lobbyists, the US capital is eerily quiet ahead of Biden’s big day, which promises to be a mostly televised celebration of democracy. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
2/10
Thousands of flags creating a “field of flags” are seen on the National Mall ahead of Joe Biden’s swearing-in inauguration ceremony as the 46th US president in Washington,DC on January 18, 2021. – With war-zone-like security, no crowds and coronavirus distancing for guests, Joe Biden’s swearing-in as the 46th US president will be a muted affair unlike any previous inauguration. Where Washington is normally packed with hundreds of thousands of supporters, celebrities, socialites and lobbyists, the US capital is eerily quiet ahead of Biden’s big day, which promises to be a mostly televised celebration of democracy. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
3/10
Thousands of flags creating a “field of flags” are seen on the National Mall ahead of Joe Biden’s swearing-in inauguration ceremony as the 46th US president in Washington,DC on January 18, 2021. – With war-zone-like security, no crowds and coronavirus distancing for guests, Joe Biden’s swearing-in as the 46th US president will be a muted affair unlike any previous inauguration. Where Washington is normally packed with hundreds of thousands of supporters, celebrities, socialites and lobbyists, the US capital is eerily quiet ahead of Biden’s big day, which promises to be a mostly televised celebration of democracy. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
4/10
Thousands of flags creating a “field of flags” are seen on the National Mall ahead of Joe Biden’s swearing-in inauguration ceremony as the 46th US president in Washington, DC on January 18, 2021. – With war-zone-like security, no crowds and coronavirus distancing for guests, Joe Biden’s swearing-in as the 46th US president will be a muted affair unlike any previous inauguration. Where Washington is normally packed with hundreds of thousands of supporters, celebrities, socialites and lobbyists, the US capital is eerily quiet ahead of Biden’s big day, which promises to be a mostly televised celebration of democracy. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
5/10
Thousands of flags creating a “field of flags” are seen on the National Mall ahead of Joe Biden’s swearing-in inauguration ceremony as the 46th US president in Washington,DC on January 18, 2021. – With war-zone-like security, no crowds and coronavirus distancing for guests, Joe Biden’s swearing-in as the 46th US president will be a muted affair unlike any previous inauguration. Where Washington is normally packed with hundreds of thousands of supporters, celebrities, socialites and lobbyists, the US capital is eerily quiet ahead of Biden’s big day, which promises to be a mostly televised celebration of democracy. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
6/10
NBC Washington
7/10
NBC Washington
8/10
The US Capitol Building is prepared for the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden as the “Field of Flags” are placed on the ground on the National Mall on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. – Approximately 191,500 US flags will cover part of the National Mall and will represent the American people who are unable to travel to Washington, DC for the inauguration. (Photo by Joe Raedle / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOE RAEDLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
9/10
The US Capitol Building is prepared for the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden as the “Field of Flags” are placed on the ground on the National Mall on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. – Approximately 191,500 US flags will cover part of the National Mall and will represent the American people who are unable to travel to Washington, DC for the inauguration. (Photo by Joe Raedle / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOE RAEDLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
10/10
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 18: The “Field of Flags” is illuminated on the National Mall as the U.S Capitol Building is prepared for the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. Approximately 191,500 U.S. flags will cover part of the National Mall and will represent the American people who are unable to travel to Washington, DC for the inauguration. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)