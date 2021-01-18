‘Field of Flags' at National Mall Represents Americans Unable to Attend Inauguration

Nearly 200,000 U.S. flags are on display at the National Mall ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration. The "Field of Flags" represents the American people who were unable to travel to Washington, D.C. for Inauguration Day amid the coronavirus pandemic and security threats.

Tonight, the Presidential Inaugural Committee also lit up the "Field of Flags" with 56 pillars of light that represent the 50 states and U.S. territories. The pillars lit up for 46 seconds — marking the 46th President of the United States Joe Biden.