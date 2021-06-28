Ferris Wheel Reopens in Ocean City After Zoning Violation

The Ferris wheel at a historic amusement park on the Ocean City, Maryland, boardwalk has reopened following a zoning violation.

Trimper’s Rides said on June 9 that it would move the ride after a surveyor contracted by the company found that the Ferris wheel overhung town property by at least 10 feet, the Salisbury Daily Times reported.

When company president Antoinette Bruno confirmed that the ride would be dismantled and relocated, she said it wouldn’t operate this summer. But Trimper’s Rides said “It’s baaaaack!!” in a Facebook post on Saturday with an accompanying photo of its 149-foot-tall Ferris wheel.

The Ocean City town council said at its meeting on June 7 that the company would continue to be penalized with fines if it didn’t move the ride.

Bruno told the council that the ride’s placement was the result of human error. She estimated that moving the Ferris wheel and other rides could cost more than $100,000 — an expense she said the company couldn’t afford.

Trimper’s Rides received multiple fines from Ocean City before the ride was removed from town property, according to the Daily Times.