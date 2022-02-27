Fencing Returns Around US Capitol; State of the Union Road Closures Start Tuesday

Inner perimeter fencing around the U.S. Capitol is being installed Sunday morning in advance of Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger released a statement saying in part, "In light of the upcoming State of the Union Address, and the possibility of demonstrations in the next couple of weeks, we have been working closely with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners on a security plan to prevent any disruption to the important work of Congress."

Manger said a plan has been approved to put up the inner-perimeter fence around the Capitol building out of "an abundance of caution, and in conjunction with the United States Secret Service."

Fencing starting to go up at US Capitol. Some street closures in effect as well. pic.twitter.com/9Mhf49Pjry — Derrick Ward (@DerrickWard4) February 27, 2022

Manger said he also asked for support from outside law enforcement agencies as well as the National Guard to help with security precautions.

Several streets around the Capitol were closed Sunday as the fencing was being installed:

Constitution Avenue NW between 1st Street NW and 2nd Street NE

1st Street between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SE

The westbound lanes of Independence Avenue SE between 2nd Street SE and Washington Avenue SW

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

It wasn't immediately clear whether those road closures will remain through Tuesday or will lift once the fencing is in place.

Road Closures Planned for State of the Union

Authorities also released a list of road closures that will begin Tuesday. They said these are the same road closures that U.S. Capitol Police have had in the past and are not related to the potential truck and vehicle convoys.

The following streets will be closed to traffic beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday:

East Capitol Street between Second Street NE/SE and First Street NE/SE

Constitution Avenue between Second Street NE and Louisiana Avenue NW

D Street between Second Street NE and First Street NE

First Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE

New Jersey Avenue between C Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW

First Street between Louisiana Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW

Pennsylvania Avenue between First Street NW and Third Street NW

Maryland Avenue between First Street SW and Third Street SW

Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue SW and Second Street SE

The following streets will be closed to traffic beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday:

Second Street from Constitution Avenue NE to East Capitol Street NE/SE

First Street from Columbus Circle to D Street NE

Delaware Avenue from Columbus Circle to D Street NE

D Street from First Street NE to Louisiana Avenue NW

Louisiana Avenue from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

First Street from C Street NW to Louisiana Avenue NW

Constitution Avenue from Third Street NW to Louisiana Avenue NW

Independence Avenue from Third Street SW to Washington Avenue SW

Washington Avenue from Independence Avenue SW to Second Street SW

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 and NBC Washington for more.