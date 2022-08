The large security fence that surrounded the U.S. Supreme Court for months is gone.

The non-scalable fencing was removed over the weekend. There are now small barricades blocking off the plaza and steps in front of the high court.

The fence was installed in May, when protests erupted after a leaked opinion signaled the justices were about to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Due to the pandemic, the building itself remains off-limits to the public.