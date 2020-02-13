Investigation

Feds Review Breast Cancer Screening Delays at DC VA Medical Center

By Scott MacFarlane and Iris Vukmanovic

Federal investigators are reviewing the breast cancer screening program at the Washington DC VA Medical Center after a News4 I-Team investigation revealed delays in mammography services last year.

Some patients waited weeks and months to receive letters with the results of their mammography exams. This violated company policy and ultimately caused confusion for patients.

The medical center cut back on its breast cancer screening program as well. This resulted in patients being sent to private hospitals for testing as the center lacked a full-time mammographer.

The Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said his office is "conducting a review" of the medical center’s response to delays, according to a letter from the House oversight committee.

The VA said it ordered re-training for staff and discipline for those responsible for the delays. The medical center hired a new mammography specialist this month to help reinstate mammography services.

