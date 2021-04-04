Feds: $1 Million Worth of Cocaine Pulled Off Cargo Ship in Chesapeake Bay

Federal authorities say that more than $1 million worth of cocaine has been hauled off a cargo ship that was anchored in the Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis, Maryland.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that the seizure was made Wednesday during a freighter inspection.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"During the inspection, the team discovered 20 bricks concealed inside the vessel’s anchor locker," a press release reads. "The cocaine weighed 20 kilograms, or a little more than 44 pounds, and has a street value of more than $1 million."

The nearly 1,000-foot vessel in question is named the M/V Samjohn Solidarity. Federal officials say that no arrests were made, but the investigation continues.

Other agencies that helped out in the search of the ship were the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police.