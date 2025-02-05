Federal workers protest over DOGE access to Treasury Dept. Data

What started as a group of about 50 people grew into the dozens — then the hundreds. Eventually, the crowd that had been lining the sidewalk in front of the US Treasury spilled out to fill more than a block of 15th Street Northwest, around the corner from the White House.

Among them, federal workers, retirees and others who described themselves as alarmed and angry over what Democratic members of Congress say is an illegal takeover of U.S. Government personnel management and Treasury payment systems by White House official Elon Musk.

“I am concerned about the trajectory that this country has taken…” said one participant.

Democratic members of Congress, some of whom sit on committees with Treasury oversight, said they were refused entry into the building and were told to come back when they had an appointment.

“Is all about taking over the government in order to advance the interests of Elon Musk and the billionaires at the expense of everybody else in America,” said Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen.

“Oh, you want to use our money to go to Mars?” said California Rep. Maxine Waters. “No, we want to use our money right here in Washington, D.C., in this country.”

The crowd was supportive, but many expressed feelings that Democrats in Congress need to push back tougher and harder.

“This is not an insurrection. This is a resurrection today,” said Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin. “Why don't you tell America what democracy looks like?”

This rally was organized on fairly short notice through word of mouth and social media.