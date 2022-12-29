Federal Agency Finds Fairfax County Fire Dept. Retaliated Against Ex-Battalion Chief

A federal agency has found the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department retaliated against a former battalion chief who complained that sexual harassment and discrimination against women was prevalent in the department.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said in a letter this month it supports Kathleen Stanley’s 2018 claim that the fire department retaliated against her by changing the terms and conditions of her employment after she stepped down as the interim women’s program officer, The Washington Post reported.

Former Fire Chief Richard Bowers appointed Stanley, who was the highest-ranking woman in the department, to be in charge of its women's program after firefighter Nicole Mittendorf died by suicide in 2016. Mittendorf had been the victim of anonymous online bullying.

During her two years leading the program, Stanley said some claims included a woman who was allegedly groped while she was fitted for firefighter gear, and another who said she was called in to work during her federally-protected family leave time.

According to another complaint, men in the department placed a bet about a new cadet.

"How many days it would take to make her cry. Who does that?" Stanley said. "They bet money on it. It was like a football pool."

Stanley said Bowers did nothing to address the culture.

Feeling defeated, she said she asked to resign from her position as the women's program officer and return to her other duties. In her resignation letter, Stanley accused Bowers and others of tolerating a hostile work environment.

Then, she said Fairfax County Human Resources called her in for a meeting.

"I'll never forget it. They said, 'We think it's best you finish your career outside of the fire department.' And I was, like, gobsmacked," Stanley said.

In 2018, Stanley filed a retaliation complaint with the American Civil Liberties Union, saying the department had a culture of harassment and discrimination against women.

"I was placated on most occasions. I was mocked on many occasions. I was attacked and I was threatened," she said.

Bowers released a report rejecting claims of harassment and retaliation from Stanley and other women. He resigned a few days later.

A career firefighter with the Fairfax County Fire Department has filed a discrimination complaint saying the department has a culture of harassment and retaliation against female firefighters. News4's Darcy Spencer reports.

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and its attorney declined News4's request for an interview.

In a statement, current Fairfax County Fire Chief John Butler said the department has since made strides to provide equity and inclusion.

The EEOC has offered Fairfax County a conciliation agreement, which would be an attempt to settle the case outside of court. However, if Stanley and the county can't reach a settlement or the county decides not to participate, the case could be referred to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Read below for Butler's full statement:

"Since my appointment in September 2018, the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department has taken great strides to enhance our diversity, inclusion, and equity. More women than ever are serving in leadership roles. In the past four years, two women have been promoted to deputy chief and numerous others are serving at the battalion chief and captains levels. We have implemented programs aimed at women’s retention, including a job share program and expanded flexible staffing. The department has added women-specific uniform and PPE options and improved women and gender-neutral areas within our fire stations. I created the Fire Chief’s Equity and Inclusion Council and Equity Officer position within the department to educate and address issues of inclusion and equity. The department has invested in ongoing leadership development training through initiatives such as an Officer Development Academy. We have also expanded our Behavioral Health program, including hiring a new program director and three additional mental health professionals. This has helped to increase availability, number of services, and areas of expertise available to personnel. FCFRD embraces the One Fairfax Policy adopted by our Board of Supervisors. We believe it’s important that the FCFRD intentionally focus on equity when we make internal and external decisions. FCFRD works closely with Fairfax County Women Firefighters Association, Inc and other organizations, such as Women in Fire, to provide support to their efforts and trainings. We value every employee and volunteer in our department. We will continue to move forward to make our organization better and strive to cultivate a safe and welcoming workplace for everyone."