Feces, Overflowing Trash and Broken Glass: Report Finds ‘Filthy’ Conditions at Metro Parking Garages

A report detailing unsanitary conditions at numerous Metro parking garages is enough to make your stomach turn.

Over a 20-month period, WMATA's Office of the Inspector General found bottles of urine, human feces, used condoms, overflowing trash cans, dirty elevators and significant amounts of debris at different parking facilities.

In some cases, the trash wasn't cleaned and stayed in place for days, weeks and even months, attracting rodents and other vermin, the report said.

"It's disgusting. It really is and it's unsafe for us to be out here. People should be better," Metro rider Dianne Reid said.

One cleaning employee told Telemundo 44 the Wheaton garage was covered in filth until recently.

The OIG report says contracted cleaners were not properly cleaning 84 percent of the time and some contract employees weren't working their full eight-hour shifts.

"The root cause of these issues was the lack of oversight by WMATA and contractor officials. There was also little to no implementation of controls over the garage cleaning process, or of the contract employee’s time and attendance," the report said.

Metro paid the company more than $2 million.

Metro told News4 it is now handling custodial services in house rather than through a contractor in order to better oversee the cleaning.

Metro said it took immediate action and had workers pressure wash stairwells and landings at its garages. It said all parking decks will be pressure washed by the end of April.

The transit agency says it will start posting cleaning schedules at parking facilities by March.