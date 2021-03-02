FBI: Probe of Capitol Officer Death Ongoing

The FBI director declined to comment on the cause of the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who collapsed after responding to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and died the next day.

FBI Director Chris Wray told the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday the agency is “not at a point” where it can disclose or confirm the cause of death. Wray was responding to a question by Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley about how the officer died.

Two people familiar with the case have told The Associated Press federal investigators have zeroed in on a suspect seen on video appearing to spray a chemical substance on Sicknick during the rioting. They say investigators believe Sicknick may have ingested a chemical substance — possibly bear spray — that may have contributed to his death.

Grassley asked Wray if he was saying the FBI has determined the cause of the officer’s death. Wray says he “didn’t say that."

Wray says there's “an ongoing investigation" into the officers' death.