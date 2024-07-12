Banks

FBI issues warning for increase in bank jugging crimes in Maryland 

The majority of the crimes this month are happening in Anne Arundel and Prince George's counties, officials said.

By Dominique Moody, News4 Reporter

The FBI and several law enforcement agencies in Maryland are warning bank customers of a growing crime trend, bank jugging.  

Bank jugging is where instead of robbers stealing money from inside a bank, they steal from customers leaving the bank and withdrawing cash from ATMs.

So far in July, 21 people have been victimized, and a majority of the incidents have happened in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties, authorities said. 

“All it takes is that slight second where you are distracted by your phone or looking down or putting something in your bag or your wallet where these criminals will take advantage of that opportunity,” said Lt. Ryan Cox., Prince George’s County Police Department.

Here are some tips for bank customers from the police and the FBI: 

  • Avoid distractions while leaving the ATM or bank.
  • Go to the ATM with a family member or friend so they can serve as a lookout.
  • Vary your routine and bank locations.
  • Stay alert and call the police if you see anything suspicious.
