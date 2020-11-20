FBI

FBI Investigating Armed Robberies of FedEx, UPS Trucks in DC Area

By Matthew Stabley

NBC Universal, Inc.

The FBI is investigating a string of armed carjackings and robberies of FedEx and UPS trucks in D.C. and Prince George’s County, Maryland, over the past 10 days.

The FBI is looking for two people believed responsible for two carjackings and three armed robberies between Nov. 10 and Nov. 17.

D.C. police told News4 in one case the thieves told the delivery driver they were looking for the popular Sony PlayStation 5.

“As we approach the holidays, when the number of commercial deliveries increases, we urge D.C.-area residents to be watchful in their neighborhoods and report suspicious activity to their local police department,” FBI Washington Field Office Assistant Director in Charge Steven M. D’Antuono said in a press release.

Four other people in D.C. were robbed after arranging to meet someone to buy a PS5, News4’s Darcy Spencer reported Thursday.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call the FBI Washington Field Office at (202) 278-2000. There is a reward of $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and prosecution.

