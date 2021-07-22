FBI Identifies Woman Found Dead in Maryland National Park

The FBI has identified a woman found dead in a national park in Frederick County, Maryland.

Hikers found a portion of 21-year-old Joanna Michelle Amaya’s body on June 12 in Catoctin Mountain Park in Thurmont, the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office said.

Amaya was also known as Dior Reyes. She was from Gaithersburg..

Authorities previously showed photos of the Amaya's keys, jacket, pants and purse, in the hopes of identifying her. She had keychains saying “El Salvador” and “Love.”

The FBI said her cause of death has yet to be determined.

Anyone with information about her disappearance or death can call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips@fbi.gov.

The National Park Service is assisting in the investigation.

The 5,700-acre park located about 60 miles northwest of D.C. has hiking trails and campsites. Camp David, the presidential retreat, lies within park boundaries.

