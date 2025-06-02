FBI arrests DC teacher accused of soliciting nude photos from 15-year-old via Cash App

The FBI arrested a D.C. charter school teacher who is accused of using Cash App to solicit nude photos from a 15-year-old girl.

Devonne Brown was employed as a health teacher at IDEA Public Charter School in Northeast, the FBI said.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The agency began investigating Brown last January after receiving a tip from the company that owns Cash App. According to an affidavit filed in federal court, Cash App noticed unusual language in money exchanges – language it associates with the grooming of a minor.

The FBI spent months investigating Brown, 56, and examined his email, phone records and a Cash App account they say was registered to him.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The minor victim reported the adult sent her photos of nude women and asked her to recreate the images for him, the court document said. The man also requested videos of her private parts by sending her specific emojis.

Outside the school on 45th Street NE on Monday, the parents of current and former students said they were upset to hear of Brown’s arrest.

“I am just stunned. Just very stunned. This is school that has a highly qualified, good reputation for the entire community,” one woman said.

“He was my son’s gym teacher and I’m shocked. Wow,” another woman said.

IDEA did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

The affidavit alleges the victim said she would send videos to the man and he would send money to her. She reported the man became weird when he would tell her he was near her and wanted to link up. That’s when the 15-year-old told the FBI she stopped communicating with him.

Court documents say there is only one alleged victim but the FBI believes there may be others. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact the FBI.