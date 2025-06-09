FBI agent accused of killing neighbor in Stafford pulled gun on puppy, teens, prosecutors say

An FBI agent accused of shooting and killing a neighbor in Stafford County, Virginia, previously pulled a gun on a puppy and a carful of teens, prosecutors allege.

He faces four misdemeanors for allegedly pulling his gun on his neighbors.

Military veteran Jason Chamberlain was shot and killed in the middle of the street in February, police say. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office called him a hero for helping law enforcement right before he was shot.

Despite being surrounded by sheriff’s deputies at the time, the county prosecutor said there isn’t enough evidence to charge the suspected shooter, FBI agent Benjamin Spinale, in the killing.

For the first time, News4 heard on Monday from an attorney representing Chamberlain’s family and estate.

"The family will not rest until every avenue of justice has been pursued to protect the name and memory of their father and their beloved husband,” Scott Fisher said.

The encounter in February began when Spinale, who was off-duty at the time, got into an altercation with a man named Nico Vazquez who was riding his dirt bike down the street.

Spinale drew his weapon, stepped into the road and pointed the gun at Vazquez, prosecutors say in court documents. Vasquez passed him, hit a dead-end and had to go back past Spinale.

Spinale was charged with two misdemeanor brandishing a firearm charges for that incident.

As news of Chamberlain’s death spread through the community, other neighbors came forward to report similar incidents in the past.

Prosecutors told the court that in October, a man opened his front door early one morning to pick up a package from his porch. The family’s Labrador retriever puppy ran through the open door and onto the street. Doorbell camera video shows the puppy approaching Spinale, who was walking his two beagles, prosecutors said.

Video shows Spinale pulling a gun from his right hip and pointing it at the puppy and the homeowner, who tried to deescalate the situation, prosecutors said.

Spinale’s defense attorney claimed the puppy was acting aggressively.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office says three relatives assaulted members of law enforcement before the fatal shooting of a neighbor by an off-duty FBI agent. Northern Virginia Bureau Reporter Drew Wilder spoke to two of those family members who tell a different story.

In another case, in February, prosecutors say three juveniles were driving as Spinale walked his dogs on the sidewalk. He saw them, pointed a gun at the car and yelled something as they drove off.

Spinale’s attorney claimed the FBI agent didn’t draw his gun but did pull back his coat to show his badge. The lawyer said he yelled at the teens to slow down.

Prosecutors said they looked at evidence from the vehicle’s electronic recording devices and found the driver was going 23 mph in a 25 mph zone.

The FBI opened its own investigation into Spinale, who has been a special agent for about 13 years, the agency told News4.

Spinale and his lawyer declined to comment after a court hearing Monday.

