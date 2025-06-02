Fauquier County school coach accused of soliciting nude photos through Snapchat

A high school football coach and teacher in Fauquier County, Virginia, is accused of soliciting nude photos from minors, authorities say.

Gary Robert “Bobby” Hix, 28, of Remington, was arrested Monday on a felony charge for alleged use of communications systems to facilitate offenses involving children, the county sheriff's office and Fauquier County Public Schools said in a joint statement Monday.

Detectives determined Hix “used Snapchat to solicit nude images from both juveniles and adults who were students and/or football players under his supervision,” the statement said.

The sheriff’s office and school district also accuse him of “grooming behavior” to gain trust.

“The trust families place in us to protect and care for their children is sacred, and any violation of that trust is intolerable,” Dr. Major Warner, the school superintendent, said in the statement. "We are cooperating fully with the Sheriff’s Office and taking all appropriate personnel actions to address this matter and ensure the continued safety of our students.”

Investigators reviewed electronic devices and social media records, and conducted “numerous interviews,” they said.

The investigation is ongoing and there may be additional victims, the sheriff’s office and school district said. Anyone who received inappropriate messages or images is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

Hix was being held without bond at the county jail.

