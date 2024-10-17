Father searches for puppy stolen from boat in Navy Yard

The search is on for a beloved family pet stolen from a boat moored near a restaurant in D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood last Friday evening.

“Couldn't believe that somebody would do that and that she was gone.”

Edward Matthews is talking about Pepper, the nine-month-old female Cane Corso, a breed of Italian mastiff, stolen from his boat Friday night.

He, his son, and his nephew had sailed up from James Creek in Prince George’s County to have dinner in the Navy Yard area Friday evening. He moored his boat at this dock, within sight of the restaurants, leaving Pepper safely secured in the boat’s cabin.

But when they returned from dinner, “I walked back to my boat, and I saw that my bimini was unzipping, my door was open, and inside the cabin had been pried open, and somebody took my puppy,” Matthews said.

Police are actively investigating the crime.

Matthews is worried about what has happened to Pepper. The breed is known for having a strong attachment to family, and he says his 12-year-old son is very sad to be without the four-legged friend who came into his life just a few weeks ago.

“She liked walking up and down the pier, running around, she liked playing tug of war,” Matthews said. “And she was at the point where she started nibbling on you and biting on your hand. She was just a good puppy.”

Matthews has put up posters around the area asking for information as to Pepper’s whereabouts and offering a reward.