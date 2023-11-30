Father remains missing after car found submerged in Maryland creek

Crews are searching for a military veteran and father of two children who is missing after authorities found his car submerged in a creek in Charles County, Maryland.

Jamell LeeHeung II, 25, was first reported missing on Saturday to the U.S. Navy Police at the Naval Support Facility Indian Head, where he lives with his wife and children, the Charles County Sheriff's Office and his family said.

LeeHeung's father said his son was last seen headed to the base after leaving a bar in Bryans Road on Saturday.

A dive team found LeeHeung's car submerged in Mattawoman Creek on Monday, but didn't find LeeHeung.

The area of the creek where his car was recovered is a few blocks from the entrance to the base. Crews continued searching for him at the creek on Thursday.

LeeHeung is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 162 pounds.

His father says LeeHeung is an Army veteran who once worked at Andrews Air Force Base. He said LeeHeung has been living at the Indian Head base as he attends school.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call 301-609-6499.

