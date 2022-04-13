drive-by shooting

Father of 3 Killed in Drive-by Shooting in Southeast DC

By Pat Collins

NBC Universal, Inc.

A father of three was killed in a drive-by shooting in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon.

William Venison, 28, was struck five times in the 2800 block of Gainesville Street SE. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Venison had told his girlfriend he was going out to meet a friend before 1 p.m. People familiar with the case say someone was waiting in a car on the street and opened fire when Venison stepped outside.

His sister raced to the scene when she heard about what happened.

“I couldn’t do anything,” she said. “I had to stand past the yellow tape.”

The motive appears to be a dispute someone had with men at the building. The building previously had been shot up, including Venison’s apartment door.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the area.

Venison’s sister, who asked to remain anonymous, had this to say to the shooter.

“You should turn yourself in,” Venison’s sister said. “That’s all I’ve got to say. I mean, the streets talk. Just know that.”

