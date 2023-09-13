Father missing in Maryland creek after boat flipped, 8-year-old son swam in shore

A man went missing in a Maryland creek after a boat overturned during a fishing trip with his 8-year-old son, who was able to swim to shore, authorities said.

The father and son were fishing together Tuesday morning on Mattawoman Creek off Smallwood State Park, not far from where the creek meets the Potomac River, the Charles County fire department said.

Their boat overturned and the little boy made it to land but the father disappeared. The first call for help came at about 10:50 a.m. Multiple crews responded, including from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Chopper4 footage shows crews searching the creek.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

The search for the missing boater is now a recovery operation, not a rescue operation, the fire department said Tuesday night — meaning he is feared dead.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.