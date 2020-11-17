Father Charged in Son's Fatal Shooting at Virginia Gun Range

A Virginia father faces charges after he allegedly shot his 23-year-old son outside a Fairfax County gun range, then shot himself, police say.

Varun Srivastav, of Vienna, Virginia, died two days after his father attacked him, police said.

“Deepest condolences for this family,” Fairfax County Police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said.

Ajay Srivastav, 63, of Vienna, was inside a car outside the Sharpshooters Range in Lorton on Wednesday when he fired at his son, then himself, police said. Officers arrived about 9 p.m. and found both men injured.

Ajay Srivastav was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released from a hospital on Friday afternoon. He is currently being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Varun Srivastav died on Friday night, police said. The medical examiner has ruled his death a homicide.

Ajay Srivastav was charged initially with malicious wounding and using a firearm in commission of a felony. Detectives expect to upgrade the charges following the death of Varun.

Police described the attack as a domestic-related murder and attempted suicide.

Police say the investigation remains active and ask anyone with information to contact the Fairfax County Police Department Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), texting “FCCS” plus tip to 847411 or online here.

