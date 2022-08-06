gun violence

Father Arrested After Child Fired Gun in Stafford County

The man is being charged with child endangerment, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office

By Allison Hageman

Stafford County Sheriff's Office

A man in Stafford County, Virginia was arrested Thursday for child endangerment after his two-year-old child shot a round from a handgun into a downstairs apartment, authorities said.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at Fern Oak Circle at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The downstairs neighbor had reported a bullet coming in through their ceiling. The deputies went to the upstairs apartment and found 20-year-old Delontae Harris with his two year-old child.

No one was injured in the incident, deputies said.

The police investigation revealed the child gained access to a loaded 9mm handgun and fired a shot into the downstairs apartment. The weapon was seized by authorities as evidence.

Harris is charged with child endangerment and allowing a child to access a loaded firearm. He will be held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 bond.

The child is now in the care of another adult after the police notified Child Protective Services.

Free gun safety locks are available for the public at the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceNorthern VirginiaCrime and CourtsSTAFFORD COUNTY
