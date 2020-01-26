D.C. Police and Metro Transit Police are looking for a man and a woman in their 20s after a man was fatally stabbed at the Union Station Metro.

Police responded to a stabbing about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, shortly after Metro opened for the day. D.C. Fire confirmed the victim was declared dead at the scene.

Officers say they are looking for two suspects: A black woman who was wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans and a clean-shaven white man who was wearing a denim bandana, a dark jacket and carrying a black bag with white stripes. It's unclear how the suspects left the scene.

Stabbing in the Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, NE. Lookout for S(1) B/F, 20's, medium build, wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans, and brown boots; S(2): W/M, 20's, clean shaven, medium build, wearing a denim bandana, dark jacket carrying a black bag with white stripes. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 26, 2020

The stabbing appears to have occurred at a ticketing area near the Metro station entrance. Police closed off an entrance on First Street NE with crime tape during the investigation.

Red Line trains are bypassing the Union Station as police investigate, Metro says. Entrances to the Metro station are closed. Shuttle buses are available.

Metro said also a police investigation has concluded at Gallery Place, which is two stops from Union Station on the Red Line. Police have not said whether or not the two investigations are related.

Trains are no longer single-tracking between Judiciary Square and Farragut North. Normal service has resumed, Metro says.

