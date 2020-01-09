Fatal Shooting in Shaw is DC’s 7th Reported Homicide This Year

A man was shot and killed in Northwest D.C. late Wednesday night, marking the city's seventh homicide just over a week into the year.

D.C. police officers responded near 7th and N Streets Northwest about 11:30 p.m. They found a man had been struck.

Police are looking for a white SUV in connection with the shooting.

D.C. police have not yet identified the victim.

A string of shootings has claimed the lives of several people in the District so far this year. Last year was the deadliest year in D.C. in more than a decade, with more than 165 homicide victims.