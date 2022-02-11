Fatal Crash Shuts Down BW Parkway in Prince George's County: Officials

A fatal crash shut down northbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George’s County Friday morning, officials said.

Multiple vehicles crashed on the northbound lanes just south of Powder Mill Road about 7:15 a.m., the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) Program said. Traffic was diverted onto Route 193.

Southbound lanes remained open, the Maryland State Highway Administration said.

UPDATE: ALERT: Prince George's County; Crash; MD 295 south of Powder Mill Road; North all lanes closed, South all lanes open #MDTraffic #MDOTNews soc — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) February 11, 2022

A medevac helicopter was on the scene, MATOC said.

U.S. Park Police said the crash was fatal, but further information wasn’t immediately available about the number of victims.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.