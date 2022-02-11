crash

Fatal Crash Shuts Down BW Parkway in Prince George's County: Officials

Northbound lanes of the BW Parkway were closed south of Powder Mill Road

By Sophia Barnes

A fatal crash shut down northbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George’s County Friday morning, officials said.

Multiple vehicles crashed on the northbound lanes just south of Powder Mill Road about 7:15 a.m., the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) Program said. Traffic was diverted onto Route 193.

Southbound lanes remained open, the Maryland State Highway Administration said.

A medevac helicopter was on the scene, MATOC said.

U.S. Park Police said the crash was fatal, but further information wasn’t immediately available about the number of victims.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

