Fatal Crash on Beltway in Prince George's Backs Up Traffic: Police

Outer Loop lanes near Kenilworth Avenue (MD-201) were shut down but have reopened

Maryland Department of Transportation via WTOP

A fatal crash on the Capital Beltway in Prince George’s County early Saturday caused an extensive traffic backup.

Two cars collided around 3:35 a.m. on the Outer Loop after MD-201, Maryland State Police said.

Maryland Department of Transportation cameras showed a fire where the cars crashed, our news partner WTOP reported.

Police haven’t yet released the number of people injured or killed.

All Outer Loop lanes in the area were closed while police investigated. The interstate has fully reopened.

