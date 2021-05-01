Fatal Crash on Beltway in Prince George's Backs Up Traffic: Police

A fatal crash on the Capital Beltway in Prince George’s County early Saturday caused an extensive traffic backup.

Two cars collided around 3:35 a.m. on the Outer Loop after MD-201, Maryland State Police said.

Maryland Department of Transportation cameras showed a fire where the cars crashed, our news partner WTOP reported.

MD #Beltway OL after MD-201/Kenilworth Ave (x23), crash & vehicle fire. All traffic stopped. #mdtraffic #dctraffic Listen live to WTOP's latest traffic reports every 10 minutes on the 8s. https://t.co/k7ONQAzTiR pic.twitter.com/E0BVaJMkS8 — WTOP Traffic (@WTOPtraffic) May 1, 2021

Police haven’t yet released the number of people injured or killed.

All Outer Loop lanes in the area were closed while police investigated. The interstate has fully reopened.

