3 Dead After Crash Shuts Down I-66 in Fairfax County, Causes Miles-Long Backup

Avoid I-66 on Thursday, authorities said

By NBC Washington Staff

Three people are dead after a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles collided on I-66 early Thursday, spurring an extended closure and a miles-long backup, police said.

The crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 66 near Interstate 495/the Capital Beltway in Fairfax County about 3 a.m., Virginia State Police said.

Drivers are urged to avoid I-66 after investigators shut down all lanes between Nutley Street and the crash scene. Heavy delays have been reported on nearby US Routes 29 and 50.

Delays on I-66 swelled to 7 miles by 7:30 a.m.

Earlier, one left lane was squeezing by but three other lanes were blocked, authorities said.

"All traffic is being diverted off at Nutley. Traffic stopped in the queue between Nutley and the crash is being flushed through the left lane," the Virginia Department of Transportation said.

The crash occurred as rain and storms moved through the D.C. area, causing some slick roads.

