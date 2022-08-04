Fantasy Football 2022: Could Commanders TE Cole Turner Be a Fantasy Sleeper?

Could Cole Turner be a fantasy football sleeper? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Finding a reliable tight end in fantasy football is always a difficult task. If you weren't willing to use a high draft pick on one, you'll likely spend the rest of the season trying to find one.

That's typically when fantasy owners will start looking for sleepers, or players with some fantasy upside but haven't yet turned it into on-field production. As the Commanders get set to begin Year 1 with Carson Wentz at quarterback, they could have a sleeper of their own at the tight end position.

Enter Nevada rookie Cole Turner.

Turner entered a crowded tight end room after he was drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 draft. Logan Thomas and 2021 fourth-rounder John Bates were presumably ahead of him on the depth chart, but as injuries have hindered both Thomas and Bates before Week 1, Turner has a chance to see some targets from Wentz.

Wentz also so happens to love throwing to tight ends. Through his five seasons in Philadelphia, tight end Zach Ertz was consistently first or second on the team in receptions. Wentz likes throwing to big targets, and Turner's 6'6 frame has helped him draw some red-zone looks during camp.

"It's kinda hard to miss me sometimes when I'm running out there," Turner said Wednesday.

Thomas is still progressing toward his return from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 13 last year, though a Week 1 return remains uncertain. If he misses time during the regular season, Bates would probably move into the No. 1 spot on the depth chart.

However, while Bates flashed pass-catching prowess last year, his greatest contribution comes from blocking. Turner is a true vertical threat who could see more targets and opportunities to produce as a fantasy football weapon. In his two years as a starter with Nevada, Turner caught 19 total touchdowns and averaged roughly 11.5 yards per reception.

Don't sleep on Turner's development as a blocker, either. After playing in a simpler, air-raid scheme in college, the 22-year-old has made strides as a blocker in camp.

"The biggest thing that we really didn't see a lot of [in college] was his blocking," Rivera said Wednesday. "[Nevada] was in that air-raid offense where they spread the field and run all over the place. He's done a nice job in terms of learning to be physical and he's really excelling at what he does for us."

Calling Turner a fantasy sleeper before he plays a snap of professional football might be a bit premature. Thomas' injury doesn't look like it'll keep him out long at the start of the season and once he's back, it's hard to see Turner getting on the field much.

Maybe the main takeaway for fantasy owners here is to target Washington tight ends in general. Given how Wentz has favored tight ends in the past, the Commanders' starting tight end week-to-week will likely be a more-than-viable option to play in your lineups.

"I can't wait until we get John Bates out there, I can't wait to get Logan [Thomas] back out there as well," Rivera said. "The relationship [Wentz] can have with that unit could be very good, I like that group. It's a very versatile group of guys, Each guy has their own personality in terms of what they can do and I think that's big for us."