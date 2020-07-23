Fans Show Their Support for the Washington Nationals As the Season Kicks Off

By Anisa Holmes

Fans of the Washington Nationals are giddy with excitement for Opening Day, in which the reigning World Series champions will face off against the Yankees.

The Nats will be playing on their home turf at Nationals Park for the Major League Baseball's kickoff game. The game starts at 7:08 p.m.

Although the stadium will be empty, these Nats fans have found their own ways to show support for their favorite team.

17 photos
1/17
The_Nats Report @GrillingwRich
2/17
@apollothegreekdood
3/17
@annettejlee
4/17
@lombardisnystylepizzainva
5/17
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Service
6/17
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Service
7/17
Michael Munson
8/17
Photo by KEVIN DIETSCH/AFP via Getty Images
Top U.S. infectious disease expert and Washington Nationals "superfan" Dr. Anthony Fauci will throw out the team's ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day this Thursday.
9/17
@nikkislade
10/17
@c_fukuda0001
11/17
Chrissy Salvador
12/17
Chrissy Salvador
13/17
Mike Callow
14/17
Mike Callow
15/17
Allyn Gibson
16/17
@izzythegiantschnauzer
17/17
@markbdk

