Fans Show Their Support for the Washington Nationals As the Season Kicks Off
Fans of the Washington Nationals are giddy with excitement for Opening Day, in which the reigning World Series champions will face off against the Yankees.
The Nats will be playing on their home turf at Nationals Park for the Major League Baseball's kickoff game. The game starts at 7:08 p.m.
Although the stadium will be empty, these Nats fans have found their own ways to show support for their favorite team.
17 photos
1/17
2/17
3/17
4/17
5/17
6/17
7/17
8/17
9/17
10/17
11/17
12/17
13/17
14/17
15/17
16/17
17/17