Fans, Businesses Excited Baseball is Back Ahead of Opening Day

Tuesday will be a big day at Nationals Park, when around 5,000 fans are expected to go inside and watch the game with their masks on, sitting at a safe social distance, in pods.

Business owners, bartenders and neighbors are excited for the commotion.

Tyler Platt is a bartender at the Mission Navy Yard restaurant near the park, one of many businesses ready for Opening Day.

“I’m personally really excited,” Platt said. “COVID has been really tough and it kind of brings some normalcy back to everything and it’s great for business... not only just Mission but, everything in the area.”

Some employees at bars and restaurants were bummed out when Opening Day was postponed last Thursday, but Tuesday is a new day.

Restaurants such as Mission Navy Yard offer special deals with beer, margaritas and nachos.

“It’s nice to have the Nats starting again because it’s a return to normal almost," fan Annie Stefanec said. "It’s that period of time where we can get back to watching baseball and doing things that we used to do before the pandemic, before COVID."

Nats officials want to remind members of the public to stay home if you have a fever, shortness of breath or a cough, and otherwise, enjoy the game.