Fannie Mae to leave downtown DC 5 years early

One of the largest office buildings in D.C. is back on the market.

The mortgage giant Fannie Mae announced the company will move out of its 720,000-square-foot offices in Midtown Center, at 15th and L streets NW, five years before its lease was set to expire.

Fannie Mae will maintain a headquarters in the D.C. area but vacate the space downtown by June 2029, Bisnow and Washington Business Journal reported. The lease was set to run through 2033.

It’s unclear where Fannie Mae will relocate.

The news comes as Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration grapples with the reality of the new work-from-home culture, resulting in more empty office space. At the same time, the Capitals and Wizards are threatening to also leave downtown.