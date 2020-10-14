Family Trying to Press Murder Charges in Maryland Cold Case

Nearly two decades after a Maryland man was shot and killed, his family is renewing their fight for justice, and taking the extraordinary step of filing murder charges.

Tylandis Cortez Washington was shot and killed nearly 20 years ago in Gaithersburg.

Police have never made an arrest and prosecutors have said they can't pursue a case.

Washington's family says they’re tired of waiting for justice.

Believing they know who was responsible for the crime, the family took the rare step of filing murder charges. They filled out a statement of charges against two men and a woman and presented it to a district court commissioner in Rockville.

A spokesman for the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office says multiple states attorneys have determined over the years that there is not enough evidence to press charges.

The Montgomery County Police Department declined to comment.