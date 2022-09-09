Family Sues After Death of 9-Year-Old Who Was Struck By Car Outside School

The family of a 9-year-old boy who died after being struck by a car while leaving school in December is suing the school, its security firm and the driver of the car that hit the child.

Dec. 10 was an early dismissal day at KIPP DC Honor Academy in Southeast. Fourth grader Kaidyn Green was called from class to meet his mother.

“She would go into the front desk to sign the child out, present identification as she’s done before,” attorney Keith Watters said.

The 9-year-old was hit by a car outside the school on Wheeler Road.

“He saw his mother’s car across the street; proceeded to try to go to his mother’s car,” Watters said.

But his mother was waiting for him at the office.

“She heard the accident, ran out and picked up her child – quite hysterically – picked him up in the street,” Watters said.

Kaidyn was paralyzed in the crash and needed a tracheal tube to breathe. He was sent home in late May, needing 20 hours of nursing care every day. Eight days later, he died after a nurse left him unattended, Watters said.

“The nurse left during the night,” Watters said. “The tube came dislodged. The child, being a quadriplegic, couldn’t talk, couldn’t ask for help, couldn’t move, couldn’t do anything to get help. The child died twice and was brought back once.”

Kaidyn’s family says he was enthusiastic about school.

“Kaidyn was so smart, and he wanted to show you everything, like, ‘Auntie, I got honor roll, I got straight As, I can do math!’” his aunt Charisma Green said. “He was so excited.”

Watters announced a civil suit Friday, seeking $500 million in damages and citing a lack of supervision and protocol.

Watters did not announce a lawsuit against the nurse, saying KIPP DC and LGC Security needed to be held responsible for allowing Kaidyn to run out into the street that day.

In a written statement, KIPP DC said, “Our community continues to mourn Kaidyn’s passing, and our thoughts are with his family and the classmates that knew him so well. Given the pending legal matter, we’re unable to say more at this time.”

LGC Security extended its condolences to Kaidyn's family in a statement, saying in part, "We are not able to comment further at this time due to active litigation. We take this matter very seriously, and additional details will be provided via the legal process."

Safety measures have gone up around KIPP DC Honor Academy. The police investigation into the crash remains under investigation.