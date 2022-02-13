Crime and Courts

Family, School in Mourning After Alexandria 16-Year-Old Gunned Down in DC

DeShaun Francis, a junior at Alexandria City High School, leaves behind his parents and seven siblings. 

By NBC Washington Staff

A family and a high school community are in mourning after a 16-year-old boy from Alexandria, Virginia, was shot and killed last week in D.C. 

Officers found DeShaun Francis, 16, inside a car just after 8 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the Unit block of Chesapeake Street SE, D.C. police said. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital. 

DeShaun, a junior at Alexandria City High School, died from his injuries on Feb. 11, police said. He leaves behind his parents and seven siblings. 

The victim’s mother, Helena Bertrand, said her son was “striving to graduate and be his own boss” before he was killed. 

“DeShaun will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and the Titan community,” Executive Principal Peter Balas said in a letter to the school community. “These times are never easy and it is important that we all support each other and our Titans.”

Balas also said resources were available for teachers, students and staff who may need counseling.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsAlexandriaSoutheast DCAlexandria City High School
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us