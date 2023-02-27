Family Pleads for Answers in Montgomery County Man's Killing

Two siblings are pleading for answers after their younger brother was shot to death outside his apartment building in Silver Spring, Maryland, late last year.

Nathaniel Potts was found killed outside the Summit Hills Apartments on Dec. 2. It was his 29th birthday.

"At no point in time, did I expect the day would come where I would have to bury my baby brother," Potts' brother William Potts said at a news conference Monday.

Relatives described Nathaniel Potts as a talented musician and a devoted father.

"He loved his daughter. You know, everyone knew that about him, you know. Family was a priority to him. He was an artist, but he was a family man first," said Mardya Potts, Nathaniel Potts' sister.

The family spoke Monday in an effort to try to raise awareness about the case and find who killed their brother.

Montgomery County police said they believe multiple people were involved, and the killer was waiting at the apartment building for him to come home.

"It’s been extremely hard, very tragic. You know, first time I’ve ever experienced loss of life in that way," Mardya Potts said.

"We need justice for that and we need the community to help us get justice for that," William Potts said.

Potts’ siblings say their brother didn’t have any enemies they were aware of.

They asked anyone with information to come forward.

"Nothing is worth a life. Whatever it was, he didn’t deserve to die," Mardya Potts said.

Police said there’s a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.