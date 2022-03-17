Family of Woman Allegedly Killed by Husband to File Suit Against Loudoun County

The family of a woman allegedly killed by her abusive husband is putting Loudoun County officials on notice. The family intends to file a wrongful death suit.

Peter Lollobrigido was first arrested in July of 2021 after his estranged

wife, Regina Redman-Lollobrigido, reported she’d been beaten and strangled.

When he was released on a personal recognizance bond, the judge ordered he have no contact with Regina and he was ordered to wear a GPS monitor.

But in September, Regina was killed in her apartment, and Lollobrigido was charged with beating her to death with a hammer.

The victim’s family and their attorney say the GPS should have been programmed to warn if Lollobrigido was near his wife.

"Technology allows them to very easily monitor his whereabouts and they could have very easily set it so if he got near his wife’s home in parameter judge set they would be alerted so there was clear negligence," Patrick Regan, the attorney for Regina's family, said.

The letter of intent to file a wrongful death lawsuit was just received by Loudoun County officials. A spokesman for the county says they are not going to comment

at this time.

Lollobrigido is behind bars awaiting a preliminary hearing next month.