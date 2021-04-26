Spotsylvania County

Family of Virginia Police Shooting Victim Isaiah Brown Demands More Info

Doctors were able to remove two bullets from Isaiah Brown's body; eight remain, the family's lawyer says

By NBC Washington Staff

The family of a man who was shot multiple times and wounded last week by a sheriff’s deputy in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, addressed the public Monday and asked for officials to release more information. 

The family of Isaiah Brown demanded the release of communication between the 911 dispatcher and the deputy who shot him early Wednesday.

The attorney for Brown’s family, David Haynes, says Brown, 32, had a landline house phone in his hand and the deputy mistook it for a gun. The deputy’s name was not released. 

Brown was hospitalized after being shot "at least" 10 times, Haynes said at the news conference. He's in intensive care at a hospital in Fredericksburg. Doctors were able to remove two bullets from his body; eight remain.

This article tagged under:

Spotsylvania CountySpotsylvania County Sheriff's OfficeIsaiah Brown
