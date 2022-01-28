Family of Maryland Hit-and-Run Victim Begs Driver to Come Forward

The family of a Maryland woman killed in a hit-and-run in Montgomery County is pleading for the driver to come forward, and police called on the community to help identify that driver's distinctive car.

Luz Roa died after a driver hit her on Jan. 17 as she tried to cross Veirs Mill Road at Ferrara Avenue in Wheaton. She was 59 and was originally from Colombia. She cared for children, disabled people and seniors in her job as a medical assistant.

“Luz was an incredible human being — very loving, very caring, very dedicated to her work,” Roa’s sister said, asking not to be identified.

Roa had been running errands and was just across from her own home when the driver hit her.

At the same intersection on Friday, Montgomery County police laid out on a table pieces of the car that hit her. A side mirror and other debris were left behind when the driver hit Roa and kept going.

Police are looking for a light blue Volkswagen Passat. Not many cars of its kind are registered in the county. It would have damage to the driver's side.

Montgomery County Police Department

Police say a number of people witnessed the crash; some left and some stayed.

“We know that there were a lot of people who either stopped or were in the area but did not remain on the scene, and we would like to talk to them,” police said.

Father Brian Jordan, the pastor of Silver Spring’s St. Camillus Church, spoke on the family's behalf and directly to the driver.

“You can’t hide all your life. You are responsible for this. Come clean with yourself. Life is too short, as evidenced by the death of Luz," he said.

Roa was part of an extended family here and in Colombia. The night she was killed, she had been on the phone happily chatting with loved ones.

Police offered a reward of up to $2,500 for anyone who can identify the driver.